Do Hedge Funds Love RPC, Inc. (RES)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) a buy right now? Money managers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that RES isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_30621" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management[/caption]

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to review the latest hedge fund action surrounding RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

What does smart money think about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in RES a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is RES A Good Stock To Buy? More

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, GAMCO Investors, managed by Mario Gabelli, holds the largest position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). GAMCO Investors has a $5.8 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, holding a $3.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish encompass David Harding's Winton Capital Management, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position GAMCO Investors allocated the biggest weight to RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES), around 0.07% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RES.