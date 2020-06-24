Do Hedge Funds Love Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SAFM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

[caption id="attachment_735536" align="aligncenter" width="395"] Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital Management[/caption]

Sander Gerber Hudson Bay Capital Management More

With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

What does smart money think about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)?

At Q1's end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -53% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SAFM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), with a stake worth $86.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Candlestick Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $66.9 million. Adage Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Candlestick Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), around 2.82% of its 13F portfolio. Centenus Global Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SAFM.