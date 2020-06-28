Do Hedge Funds Love Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. RGR has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with RGR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RGR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

What does smart money think about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RGR over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the largest position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR), worth close to $72.9 million, comprising 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Winton Capital Management, managed by David Harding, which holds a $9.6 million position; the fund has 0.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions include John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors, and George Baxter's Sabrepoint Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sabrepoint Capital allocated the biggest weight to Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR), around 1.54% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RGR.