Do Hedge Funds Love Target Corporation (TGT)?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong performance in 2020 and 2021 as well. We get to see hedge funds' thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was in 66 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 78. TGT has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 60 hedge funds in our database with TGT positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that TGT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Hedge funds have more than $3.5 trillion in assets under management, so you can't expect their entire portfolios to beat the market by large margins. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). So you can still find a lot of gems by following hedge funds' moves today.

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management
Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

Gabriel Plotkin of Melvin Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the key hedge fund action surrounding Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Do Hedge Funds Think TGT Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 66 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TGT over the last 24 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, GQG Partners held the most valuable stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), which was worth $1430.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $870.4 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Rip Road Capital allocated the biggest weight to Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), around 5.69% of its 13F portfolio. GQG Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 4.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TGT.

Now, some big names have jumped into Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) headfirst. Melvin Capital Management, managed by Gabriel Plotkin, initiated the most valuable position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). Melvin Capital Management had $175.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Parsons's Junto Capital Management also initiated a $45.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Gregg Moskowitz's Interval Partners, Simon Sadler's Segantii Capital, and Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro's Shellback Capital.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to TGT's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CAT,62,5264268,9 TTE,15,1132420,-2 GE,67,6087180,-1 HSBC,11,212763,-1 VALE,27,3573958,-4 EL,50,4129744,-9 MMM,42,1582540,1 Average,39.1,3140410,-1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 39.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3140 million. That figure was $5865 million in TGT's case. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for TGT is 84.5. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and beat the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately TGT wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TGT were disappointed as the stock returned -1% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Zoom Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Zoom provides a communications platform that connects peo

  • Dow Jones Drops 530 Points, Tech Dives On Rising Yields; Energy Stocks Show Strength

    The Dow Jones traded sharply lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite also fell. Tech stocks led on the downside.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 518% in 1 year

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Three companies that have been kicking butt for more than a decade are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). Robotic surgery has come a long way since Intuitive Surgical introduced its first da Vinci machine in 1998.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.