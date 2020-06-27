Do Hedge Funds Love TechTarget Inc (TTGT)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that TTGT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the masters of this club, about 850 funds. These investment experts administer bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by tailing their matchless stock picks, Insider Monkey has identified numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

What have hedge funds been doing with TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in TTGT a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the most valuable position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT), worth close to $21.3 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Cowbird Capital, led by Scott Coulter, holding a $8.9 million position; the fund has 8.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism contain Douglas T. Granat's Trigran Investments, Brian Bares, Russell Mollen, and James Bradshaw's Nine Ten Partners and David Park's Headlands Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cowbird Capital allocated the biggest weight to TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT), around 8.91% of its 13F portfolio. Headlands Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TTGT.