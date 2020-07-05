Do Hedge Funds Love Timkensteel Corp (TMST)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. TMST was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with TMST holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TMST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in TMST a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), which was worth $4.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $2 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position GAMCO Investors allocated the biggest weight to Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), around 0.05% of its 13F portfolio. Beddow Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TMST.