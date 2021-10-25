Do Hedge Funds Love Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was in 25 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 27. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with TVTX holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that TVTX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

To most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts hone in on the masters of this club, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors watch over bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by monitoring their finest picks, Insider Monkey has spotted various investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Michael Castor Sio Capital
Michael Castor Sio Capital

Michael Castor of Sio Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Do Hedge Funds Think TVTX Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in TVTX a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Armistice Capital was the largest shareholder of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX), with a stake worth $83.9 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Armistice Capital was RA Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $81.9 million. Adage Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Great Point Partners allocated the biggest weight to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX), around 3.32% of its 13F portfolio. Armistice Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.5 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TVTX.

Since Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it's safe to say that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their entire stakes in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management cut the largest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $40.2 million in stock. Behzad Aghazadeh's fund, Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor), also cut its stock, about $31.2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the second quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX). We will take a look at HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR), Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). All of these stocks' market caps are similar to TVTX's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position HSTM,14,67764,0 GLP,2,9146,0 OSW,12,155686,1 FORR,8,112838,1 BY,13,38653,5 GRCL,9,143202,-6 CUTR,22,277523,6 Average,11.4,114973,1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $115 million. That figure was $352 million in TVTX's case. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for TVTX is 80.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 24% in 2021 through October 22nd but still managed to beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on TVTX as the stock returned 80.1% since the end of June (through 10/22) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    These Vanguard exchange-traded funds provide a low-cost way to invest in the stock and bond markets.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement stocks and go directly to read Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. Chalking out a financially secure retirement plan can be difficult, especially in times of financial volatility. According to a report published […]

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted Higher Monday

    With electric vehicle stocks soaring on Monday, how could shares of luxury electric car manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) be far behind? Importantly, Lucid also said it would start by building 520 Dream Edition units, also its most expensive model so far with a price tag starting $169,000, after which it will shift focus to delivering all three of its other Air models, called Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring.