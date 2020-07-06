Do Hedge Funds Love Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtTutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors were becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that TPC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). TPC was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with TPC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are tons of metrics stock market investors can use to grade their holdings. Two of the best metrics are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

Now let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

How are hedge funds trading Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TPC a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, TIG Advisors was the largest shareholder of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), with a stake worth $4.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing TIG Advisors was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $3.5 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Miller Value Partners, and Levin Capital Strategies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position TIG Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), around 0.19% of its 13F portfolio. Ellington is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TPC.