Do Hedge Funds Love VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), and ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that VEON isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, We hone in on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 850 funds. These money managers administer most of the smart money's total capital, and by watching their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified various investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

What does smart money think about VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VEON over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.