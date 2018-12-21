Do Hedge Funds Love WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)?

Is WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) a buy here? The best stock pickers are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 8 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that wbc isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. WBC was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with WBC positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

What have hedge funds been doing with WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WBC over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Bob Peck and Andy Raab's FPR Partners has the most valuable position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), worth close to $460 million, comprising 10% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Renaissance Technologies, led by Jim Simons, holding a $32.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that are bullish encompass Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw.