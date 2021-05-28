Hedge funds have nearly doubled their assets under management since 2012

Kate Marino
·1 min read

Data: Preqin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hedge fund assets passed the $4 trillion mark during Q1 2021, ending the quarter at $4.15 trillion.

Why it matters: As hedge funds have grown in size — almost doubling their $2.3 trillion assets under management in 2012 — so has their power to influence markets.

What to watch: Preqin's 2020 survey of hedge fund managers identified that a shift toward ESG-friendly investment policies is percolating.

  • While just 39% of funds have an active environmental, social and governance policy, another 16% are considering or implementing ESG plans.

  • One example: Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, in April launched a new sustainable investing venture.

Go deeper: Hedge funds find new favorite short

