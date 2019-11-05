Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. ACMR was in 7 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 2 hedge funds in our database with ACMR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ACMR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

According to most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We hone in on the crème de la crème of this group, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers have their hands on the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by paying attention to their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified several investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

What have hedge funds been doing with ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 250% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ACMR a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).