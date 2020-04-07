Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AlarmCom Holdings Inc (ALRM)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 835 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), so let's take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Is AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that ALRM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

At the moment there are dozens of methods stock traders use to value their holdings. Two of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

What does smart money think about AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the third quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ALRM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Akre Capital Management, managed by Charles Akre, holds the number one position in AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM). Akre Capital Management has a $69.1 million position in the stock, comprising 0.6% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Bares Capital Management, led by Brian Bares, holding a $65.5 million position; 1.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining peers that are bullish encompass William C. Martin's Raging Capital Management, Bruce Emery's Greenvale Capital and Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenvale Capital allocated the biggest weight to AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), around 7.95% of its 13F portfolio. Raging Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.78 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALRM.