Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB).

Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that ACB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). ACB was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with ACB positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to view the key hedge fund action surrounding Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB).

How are hedge funds trading Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)?

At Q4's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 9% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in ACB a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.