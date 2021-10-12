Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic was previously 30. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with AVY holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that AVY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Managemnet
Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Managemnet

Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's view the latest hedge fund action surrounding Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Do Hedge Funds Think AVY Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 70% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AVY over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is AVY A Good Stock To Buy?
Is AVY A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $571.9 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $56.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Appian Way Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), around 9.67% of its 13F portfolio. Running Oak Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.49 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AVY.

Consequently, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, established the most valuable position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Renaissance Technologies had $29.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $16.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new AVY investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital, and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to AVY's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position TTM,8,69120,0 J,29,1030453,5 AES,39,1422533,-12 ASX,7,241132,-1 PKI,32,1969240,-1 VTRS,53,1532159,-5 JBHT,26,347997,4 Average,27.7,944662,-1.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $945 million. That figure was $872 million in AVY's case. Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for AVY is 69.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and beat the market again by 4.4 percentage points. Unfortunately AVY wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on AVY were disappointed as the stock returned -1.7% since the end of June (through 10/11) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • Coal Hits Another Record in China as Floods Deepen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermal coal futures surged to a record for a second day in China as another key mining region suffered flooding, complicating efforts to boost supply and halt an escalating energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Theaters struggling to keep up with glut of streaming options

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero breaks down the challenges movie theaters are facing and outlook on the recovery for the industry.

  • Stocks open mixed, struggle for direction as earnings season looms

    U.S. stocks were off to a mixed start Monday, struggling for direction in what's expected to be a holiday-thinned session as investors look ahead to earnings season kicking off in earnest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,384.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% to 14,530.78. The Treasury market was closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Netflix teams up with Walmart for merch, James Bond’s disappointing box office debut, U.S economists win Nobel Prize

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Bank earnings will outperform expectations: Brigg Macadam Founding Partner

    Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on Bitcoin, upcoming bank earnings, and the state of the energy market.

  • Chinese Developer Sinic Warns of Default as Hidden Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has become the latest Chinese real estate firm to warn of imminent default, as rising contagion risk leaves investors guessing on who else may face a credit crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to give final approval to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December. Democrats, who control the House by a mere four-vote margin, were expected to maintain party discipline and pass the hard-fought, $480 billion debt limit increase https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07, only to face another deadline within weeks for avoiding both a historic debt default and a temporary government shutdown. In fact, the vote is to cover past spending already approved by Congress, including during Republican Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin All-Time High Expected, but Not Before a Pullback

    Bitcoin (BTC) could reach an all-time high around $63K this quarter, according to some analysts. However, a brief pullback is likely as optimism over a possible SEC bitcoin ETF approval eventually fades.

  • Dow Jones Drops 250 Points As Stock Market Erases Early Gains And Then Some

    Stocks extended their losses into the close Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed from an intraday gain to a 250-point loss.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning: Riding in Ford’s first electric pickup

    At an electric vehicle event last week in the New York City area, Ford offered dealers, journalists, and select Ford customers a chance to ride in its upcoming electric vehicles. Along with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and E-Transit electric commercial van, Ford had another big vehicle on offer - the all electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

  • China’s New Renewable Project Rivals All Wind and Solar in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China has started building a massive renewable energy project that’s bigger than all of the wind and solar power in India.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burnin

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.