Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) based on that data.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. BXS shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BXS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BXS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BXS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $16.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $3.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Interval Partners, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Interval Partners allocated the biggest weight to BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS), around 0.29% of its 13F portfolio. Neo Ivy Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.14 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BXS.