Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) based on that data.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has seen an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that BIP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts hone in on the aristocrats of this club, around 850 funds.

Now let's review the latest hedge fund action regarding Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP).

How have hedgies been trading Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 27% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in BIP a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $33.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $5.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Select Equity Group, Driehaus Capital, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position One68 Global Capital allocated the biggest weight to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), around 3.64% of its 13F portfolio. Lucas Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.69 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BIP.