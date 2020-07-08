Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chase Corporation (CCF)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF) undervalued? Prominent investors were in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that CCF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this group, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers manage the lion's share of the smart money's total capital, and by paying attention to their best investments, Insider Monkey has found a few investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market.

With all of this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF).

How are hedge funds trading Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in CCF a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).