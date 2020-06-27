Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

How are hedge funds trading Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CBB over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, GAMCO Investors, managed by Mario Gabelli, holds the most valuable position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB). GAMCO Investors has a $20.4 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Pentwater Capital Management, led by Matthew Halbower, holding a $12.6 million position; 0.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions consist of John Orrico's Water Island Capital, Carl Tiedemann and Michael Tiedemann's TIG Advisors and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Water Island Capital allocated the biggest weight to Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), around 0.83% of its 13F portfolio. Moab Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.81 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBB.