Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was in 58 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 53. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. There were 48 hedge funds in our database with CL positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that CL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Do Hedge Funds Think CL Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 58 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 21% from the first quarter of 2020. On the other hand, there were a total of 50 hedge funds with a bullish position in CL a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Guardian Capital's GuardCap Asset Management has the biggest position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), worth close to $477.7 million, amounting to 6.9% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell of Arrowstreet Capital, with a $429.3 million position; the fund has 0.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that are bullish encompass D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position GuardCap Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), around 6.9% of its 13F portfolio. Ayrshire Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.86 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CL.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, assembled the largest position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Scopus Asset Management had $56.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors also made a $38.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Anand Parekh's Alyeska Investment Group, Michael Rockefeller and KarláKroeker's Woodline Partners, and Simon Sadler's Segantii Capital.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). These stocks are Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX), HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). This group of stocks' market valuations resemble CL's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position BX,54,2080104,5 HCA,60,2695782,-2 ABB,15,658036,4 TWLO,98,7891057,-1 MCO,44,16046255,-11 SAN,17,566333,2 VMW,28,819778,3 Average,45.1,4393906,0 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 45.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4394 million. That figure was $2369 million in CL's case. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CL is 65.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and beat the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately CL wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CL were disappointed as the stock returned -6.1% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

