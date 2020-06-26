Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) a buy here? The smart money is becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions advanced by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CBSH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are dozens of formulas market participants employ to grade their holdings. A couple of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can beat the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action regarding Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

How are hedge funds trading Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in CBSH a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the number one position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). AQR Capital Management has a $22 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, with a $9.1 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions include David Harding's Winton Capital Management, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH), around 0.14% of its 13F portfolio. Neo Ivy Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBSH.