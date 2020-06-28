Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) based on that data.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. CUE was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with CUE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CUE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Joseph Edelman of Perceptive Advisors More

Hedge fund activity in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 27% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 2 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CUE a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).