Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX)

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 835 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that EIDX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 72.9% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the third quarter of 2019. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EIDX a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.