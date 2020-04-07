Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. EXLS shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with EXLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EXLS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their matchless picks, Insider Monkey has spotted various investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_699750" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Gifford Combs of Dalton Investments[/caption]

Gifford Combs - Dalton Investments More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's check out the new hedge fund action surrounding ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Hedge fund activity in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EXLS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.