Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Facebook Inc (FB)

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) ready to rally soon? The smart money was taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 9 in recent months. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was in 266 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 257. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that FB ranked #2 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 257 hedge funds in our database with FB holdings at the end of March.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Eric Mandelblatt Soroban Capital Partners
Eric Mandelblatt Soroban Capital Partners

Eric Mandelblatt of Soroban Capital Partners

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Do Hedge Funds Think FB Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 266 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FB over the last 24 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), which was worth $4804 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Eagle Capital Management which amassed $2581.4 million worth of shares. Fundsmith LLP, Tiger Global Management LLC, and Lone Pine Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Immersion Capital allocated the biggest weight to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), around 32.85% of its 13F portfolio. Arrow Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 31.97 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FB.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Soroban Capital Partners, managed by Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia, assembled the largest position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). Soroban Capital Partners had $692.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. George Yang's Anatole Investment Management also initiated a $175.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Anand Desai's Darsana Capital Partners, Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital Management, and Patrick Degorce's Theleme Partners.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). We will take a look at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This group of stocks' market valuations match FB's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position TSLA,60,9296858,-2 BABA,146,16793500,11 TSM,64,10694405,-12 BRK-B,116,22380662,5 JPM,108,4928203,-3 V,162,27609638,-2 JNJ,88,7057087,7 Average,106.3,14108622,0.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 106.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $14109 million. That figure was $42350 million in FB's case. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the least popular one with only 60 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for FB is 99.5. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.1% in 2021 through September 20th and still managed to beat the market by 6.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FB, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.3% since the end of June (through September 20th) and outperformed the market as well.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top Research Reports for Facebook, Walmart & Novartis

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Inc. (FB), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and Novartis AG (NVS).

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, inc (CBRL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full-year results. In this press release and on this call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended July 30, 2021. The fourth quarter non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on our sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense related to the termination of interest rate swaps and the convertible senior notes offering carried out in the fourth quarter and the related tax impacts.

  • September Sell-Off: These 3 Growth Stocks Just Went on Sale

    With that idea in mind, let's look at three attractive growth stocks, Target (NYSE: TGT), Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN), and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), which have fallen from all-time highs and might represent even better buys today. Its growth rate has been impressive since the pandemic struck, which doesn't separate it from rivals such as Walmart and Amazon.

  • Disney Plus Subscriber Growth to Slow in September Quarter, CEO Bob Chapek Says

    Disney Plus global paid subscribers will increase by “low single-digit millions of subscribers” for the quarter ending September 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said — marking a slowdown from recent periods. Sub growth in Disney Plus core markets (excluding Hotstar) will continue both domestically and internationally, “but we hit some headwinds,” Chapek said at the […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomph

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

    PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.