Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GAIA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of indicators investors employ to evaluate their stock investments. A duo of the less known indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA).

How have hedgies been trading Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in GAIA a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, MIC Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), which was worth $11.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Ariel Investments which amassed $8.1 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS, and Phoenician Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position MIC Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), around 5.46% of its 13F portfolio. P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.29 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GAIA.