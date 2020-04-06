Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 835 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that ASR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a lot of gauges shareholders employ to evaluate publicly traded companies. A duo of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can beat the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

How are hedge funds trading Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)?

How are hedge funds trading Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)?

At Q4's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 150% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ASR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), which was worth $45.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $5.8 million worth of shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers, AQR Capital Management, and Qtron Investments were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Teewinot Capital Advisers allocated the biggest weight to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), around 1.38% of its 13F portfolio. Qtron Investments is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.46 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ASR.