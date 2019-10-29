Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Does Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. HE was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with HE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

To most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We hone in on the top tier of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers watch over the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping track of their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with several investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's view the key hedge fund action regarding Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

How have hedgies been trading Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 42% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in HE a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).