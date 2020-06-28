Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Health Catalyst, Inc (HCAT)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) based on that data.

Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that HCAT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Joseph Edelman of Perceptive Advisors More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT).

What does smart money think about Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 75% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HCAT over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is HCAT A Good Stock To Buy? More

More specifically, Marshall Wace LLP was the largest shareholder of Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT), with a stake worth $26.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Marshall Wace LLP was Point72 Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $20.9 million. Rock Springs Capital Management, Alyeska Investment Group, and Perceptive Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position G2 Investment Partners Management allocated the biggest weight to Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT), around 0.81% of its 13F portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.46 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HCAT.