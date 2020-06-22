Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) based on that data.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that HOMB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

How have hedgies been trading Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)?

At Q1's end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 67% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HOMB a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Balyasny Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB), with a stake worth $3.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Balyasny Asset Management was GLG Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $3.2 million. Basswood Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position AlphaOne Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB), around 0.63% of its 13F portfolio. Neo Ivy Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.26 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HOMB.