Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT)

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. JYNT was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with JYNT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that JYNT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We choose to focus on the leaders of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people handle bulk of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tracking their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has come up with a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_673876" align="aligncenter" width="1613"] John Overdeck of Two Sigma Advisors[/caption]

John Overdeck of Two Sigma More

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's view the key hedge fund action surrounding The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).