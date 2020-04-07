Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind let's see whether Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) represents a good buying opportunity at the moment. Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) a buy right now? Prominent investors are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that KOS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

To the average investor there are dozens of tools market participants put to use to appraise stocks. Two of the most innovative tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

How have hedgies been trading Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KOS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), with a stake worth $17.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Deep Basin Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $16.3 million. Two Sigma Advisors, D E Shaw, and Arosa Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Elm Ridge Capital allocated the biggest weight to Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), around 4.5% of its 13F portfolio. Arosa Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.88 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KOS.