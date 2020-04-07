Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

Is Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that MTDR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by shadowing their top investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Hedge fund activity in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

At Q4's end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 44% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MTDR over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).