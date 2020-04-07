Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 835 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest recently. TIGO was in 7 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with TIGO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TIGO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Hedge fund activity in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

At Q4's end, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TIGO over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).