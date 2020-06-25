Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Misonix, Inc. (MSON)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MSON isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 125% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MSON over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley's Polar Capital has the biggest position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), worth close to $4 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. On Polar Capital's heels is Alexis Michas and John Bartholdson of Juniper Investment Company, with a $3.7 million position; 5.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Efrem Kamen's Pura Vida Investments, Guy Levy's Soleus Capital and Justin John Ferayorni's Tamarack Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Juniper Investment Company allocated the biggest weight to Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), around 5.76% of its 13F portfolio. Soleus Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.61 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MSON.