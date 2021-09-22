Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors were getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 15 in recent months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was in 72 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic was previously 60. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that NUAN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

At the moment there are numerous tools investors employ to analyze stocks. A couple of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can beat their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital
Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital

Matthew Halbower of Pentwater Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Do Hedge Funds Think NUAN Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 72 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 26% from the first quarter of 2020. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NUAN over the last 24 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is NUAN A Good Stock To Buy?
Is NUAN A Good Stock To Buy?

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management has the most valuable position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), worth close to $732.4 million, comprising 2.9% of its total 13F portfolio. On Coatue Management's heels is Pentwater Capital Management, led by Matthew Halbower, holding a $665.8 million position; the fund has 5.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism contain Israel Englander's Millennium Management, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sand Grove Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), around 13% of its 13F portfolio. Litespeed Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 9.23 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NUAN.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Pentwater Capital Management, managed by Matthew Halbower, created the largest position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pentwater Capital Management had $665.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management also made a $252.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new NUAN investors: Simon Sadler's Segantii Capital, Sander Gerber's Hudson Bay Capital Management, and Robert Emil Zoellner's Alpine Associates.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). We will take a look at IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT), Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), and Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG). This group of stocks' market valuations match NUAN's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position IEX,22,945302,3 ENTG,25,1389606,2 VICI,37,664684,-4 DT,50,1949953,-2 CAH,40,897223,1 PTC,31,1958876,-2 CG,21,601725,-5 Average,32.3,1201053,-1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1201 million. That figure was $5576 million in NUAN's case. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NUAN is 90. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.1% in 2021 through September 20th and still beat the market by 6.9 percentage points. Unfortunately NUAN wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NUAN were disappointed as the stock returned 1.4% since the end of the second quarter (through 9/20) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

    "The trend is your friend." You've probably heard the investing adage before. It's typically used in reference to buying stocks that are in defined upswings. However, there's an even more important application of the saying for long-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher. 4 Potential Reasons for the Mammoth Gain.

    Shares of the EV maker rose more than 11% on Tuesday, gained ground as the market plunged on Monday, and are up 41% over the past seven sessions.

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

    PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.