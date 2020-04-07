Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 835 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds' 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in this article.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. PZZA was in 28 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with PZZA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PZZA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in stocks that are in our short portfolio.

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Hedge fund activity in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 12% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PZZA over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).