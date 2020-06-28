Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) based on that data.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. PCYO has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with PCYO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PCYO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Now we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO).

What have hedge funds been doing with Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 40% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in PCYO a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, PAR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO), which was worth $21.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Trigran Investments which amassed $5 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Ariel Investments, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Trigran Investments allocated the biggest weight to Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO), around 1.1% of its 13F portfolio. PAR Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.93 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PCYO.