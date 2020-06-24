Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)?

Is SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) a safe stock to buy now? The best stock pickers are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 12 lately. Our calculations also showed that SIBN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous gauges market participants use to value their holdings. A duo of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

What have hedge funds been doing with SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 171% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 5 hedge funds with a bullish position in SIBN a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, OrbiMed Advisors, managed by Samuel Isaly, holds the number one position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN). OrbiMed Advisors has a $16.5 million position in the stock, comprising 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Endurant Capital Management, led by Vishal Saluja and Pham Quang, holding a $15.8 million position; 7.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Richard Driehaus's Driehaus Capital, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Efrem Kamen's Pura Vida Investments. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Endurant Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), around 7.16% of its 13F portfolio. Pura Vida Investments is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SIBN.