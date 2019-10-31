Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first half of 2019 amid Powell's pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the second quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Is Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SLP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We choose to focus on the moguls of this group, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by keeping track of their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has found a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to go over the key hedge fund action regarding Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

How have hedgies been trading Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SLP over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.