Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that SONA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SONA over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).