Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telaria, Inc. (TLRA)

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA).

Is Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that TLRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA).

What does smart money think about Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TLRA over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) was held by Driehaus Capital, which reported holding $14.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $12.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Stone House Capital, and Manatuck Hill Partners.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. G2 Investment Partners Management, managed by Josh Goldberg, assembled the most outsized position in Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA). G2 Investment Partners Management had $4.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management and Bruce Kovner's Caxton Associates LP.