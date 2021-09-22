Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UnitedHealth (UNH)

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was in 105 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic was previously 104. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. There were 89 hedge funds in our database with UNH holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that UNH ranked 17th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners
Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the latest hedge fund action surrounding UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Do Hedge Funds Think UNH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 105 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UNH over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was held by GQG Partners, which reported holding $1483 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Eagle Capital Management with a $1287.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Lone Pine Capital, Fisher Asset Management, and Egerton Capital Limited. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Route One Investment Company allocated the biggest weight to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), around 8.03% of its 13F portfolio. GuardCap Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 7.84 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UNH.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, created the biggest position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). Renaissance Technologies had $157.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Robert Pohly's Samlyn Capital also made a $33.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new UNH investors: Gordon W Malin's Mountain Road Advisors, Andrew Weiss's Weiss Asset Management, and Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). These stocks are Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). This group of stocks' market values resemble UNH's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MA,156,17098818,5 BAC,87,46536945,-10 PYPL,143,16352523,0 HD,64,4177204,-4 PG,68,6934291,-2 DIS,112,10830152,-22 ASML,44,4323106,9 Average,96.3,15179006,-3.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 96.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $15179 million. That figure was $13125 million in UNH's case. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is the least popular one with only 44 bullish hedge fund positions. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for UNH is 71.2. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.1% in 2021 through September 20th and still beat the market by 6.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on UNH as the stock returned 3.4% since the end of Q2 (through 9/20) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx Has an Inflation Problem. The Rest of the Stock Market Does Too.

    The express shipper's earnings report is a preview of what American companies are facing: supply chain woes, higher costs, and stock volatility.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.