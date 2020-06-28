Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Is Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) an exceptional stock to buy now? Money managers are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that UTI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Now we're going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

How have hedgies been trading Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in UTI a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Park West Asset Management, managed by Peter S. Park, holds the number one position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Park West Asset Management has a $19.2 million position in the stock, comprising 1.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Renaissance Technologies, which holds a $11.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers with similar optimism consist of Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, Mark Broach's Manatuck Hill Partners and Richard Driehaus's Driehaus Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Manatuck Hill Partners allocated the biggest weight to Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI), around 4.04% of its 13F portfolio. Gratia Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.28 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UTI.