Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 835 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let's take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Is Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that UE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). UE was in 19 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with UE positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

How have hedgies been trading Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 46% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UE over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).