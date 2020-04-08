Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Is Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Hedge funds are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that SPCE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

To most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, We look at the upper echelon of this group, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by monitoring their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market.

[caption id="attachment_670377" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Aaron Cowen of Suvretta Capital Management[/caption]

Aaron Cowen Suvretta Capital More

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 23% from the third quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPCE over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).