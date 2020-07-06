Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. XERS investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with XERS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that XERS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous gauges investors use to grade their stock investments. A pair of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can beat the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_817589" align="aligncenter" width="338"] John Petry of Sessa Capital[/caption]

John Petry Sessa Capital More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind let's review the key hedge fund action encompassing Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

How are hedge funds trading Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 67% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in XERS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Deerfield Management held the most valuable stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), which was worth $6.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Sessa Capital which amassed $6.3 million worth of shares. Redmile Group, Hound Partners, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sessa Capital allocated the biggest weight to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), around 0.77% of its 13F portfolio. Deerfield Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.21 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to XERS.