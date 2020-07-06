Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that PLAY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -37% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in PLAY a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).