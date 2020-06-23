Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) based on those filings.

Is Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) a good investment now? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that OVV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OVV over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), with a stake worth $8.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $7.8 million. Renaissance Technologies, Marshall Wace LLP, and Alyeska Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Contrarius Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), around 0.14% of its 13F portfolio. Lion Point is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OVV.