Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Hedge fund activity in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -19% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AY over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.